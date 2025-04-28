Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

RTX Corporation (RTX) Stock Analysis: Aerospace Giant Offers 10.44% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

RTX Corporation, listed under the ticker RTX, stands as a formidable player in the Industrials sector, specifically within the Aerospace & Defense industry. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and boasting a market cap of $167.29 billion, RTX is a critical component in both commercial and defense aviation markets through its three primary segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

Currently trading at $125.22, RTX has experienced a modest price change of 0.03%, with a 52-week range spanning from $99.55 to $135.66. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is 18.67, a key metric for investors considering future growth potential. However, several valuation metrics remain unavailable, indicating RTX’s financial complexity and the unique nature of its industry positioning.

Performance-wise, RTX has demonstrated a revenue growth of 5.20%, reflecting its resilience and market demand despite global economic challenges. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at 3.41, and it has achieved a return on equity of 7.80%. Impressively, RTX has generated a free cash flow of over $5.7 billion, underscoring its robust operational efficiency and capacity to reinvest in growth initiatives or return value to shareholders.

For income-focused investors, RTX offers a dividend yield of 2.01%, with a payout ratio of 73.90%. This balance of income return and reinvestment potential makes RTX an attractive option for those seeking both growth and income.

Analyst sentiment towards RTX is predominantly optimistic, with 15 buy ratings and 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The target price range for RTX is set between $114.00 and $160.00, with an average target of $138.29, presenting a potential upside of 10.44% from its current price. This indicates a positive outlook from the analyst community, driven by RTX’s strategic market positioning and growth prospects.

In terms of technical indicators, RTX’s 50-day moving average is $128.19, slightly above its current price, while the 200-day moving average sits at $121.47. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) at 59.22 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, maintaining a neutral position amid market fluctuations. However, the MACD and signal line, at -1.84 and -1.36 respectively, may indicate short-term bearish momentum, which investors should monitor closely.

RTX’s diversified operations, spanning civil and military aviation, defense systems, and aerospace services, provide a resilient business model that aligns with the strategic priorities of governments and commercial entities worldwide. As the aerospace and defense sectors continue to evolve with technological advancements and geopolitical dynamics, RTX is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.

For investors looking to add a stable, income-generating stock with growth potential to their portfolios, RTX represents a compelling choice. With its significant market presence, strategic initiatives, and consistent performance, RTX is poised to deliver value to shareholders in the foreseeable future.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock Analysis: Assessing the 24.97% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 15.87% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation (DHR) Stock Analysis: Unlocking a 25% Upside Potential in the Healthcare Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Analysis: A Look at Its 11.94% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock Analysis: Evaluating a 20% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock Analysis: Unpacking a 36.54% Potential Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.