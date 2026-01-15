Robotics leaders target expansion across key growth markets

Automation in warehouses and production lines continues to advance, supported by developments in AI and lower component costs. At the same time, robotics is playing a growing role in sectors like healthcare, where collaborative systems support staff and improve productivity. Across the board, the shift from standalone machines to integrated solutions is deepening customer reliance and creating high-margin service opportunities.

One company stands out in warehouse automation. Its core offering combines robotics hardware with high-density storage and orchestration software. This has made it a go-to provider for retailers and logistics operators seeking to optimise space and speed. Recent results showed rising revenue and improved margins, helped by faster deployment times and increased system efficiency. Its pipeline suggests continued demand as e-commerce and distribution networks prioritise automation.

A second firm operates in industrial automation, with a portfolio that spans intelligent control systems, automation software and lifecycle support. Its strategy includes modernising its own operations while helping clients raise productivity. While valuations remain a consideration, the business has reported steady software growth and improved cost efficiency, with pricing gains supporting profitability in a mixed macro environment.

The third company focuses on industrial sensors and machine vision systems. Its asset-light model and strong margins have made it one of the more consistent performers in the space. Growth has been driven by demand from semiconductor, auto and electronics manufacturers, and recent acquisitions show a clear move to strengthen its software position and deepen integration with customer systems.

All three companies are aligned with major trends that cut across sectors and geographies. Their product portfolios are evolving in ways that support recurring income and tighter integration with enterprise customers.

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets.