Online safety becomes a strategic driver in digital classroom spending

Safer Internet Day serves as a timely reminder that online safety is no longer a peripheral concern for schools. It is becoming a central factor in purchasing decisions, product design and long term supplier relationships. For providers of digital classroom technology, the growing focus on safeguarding, monitoring and responsible technology use has clear commercial implications.

Schools are operating in a more complex digital environment than at any point in the past. Pupils are using connected devices across lessons, homework and communication platforms, while artificial intelligence tools and collaborative software are increasingly embedded in teaching practice. As usage rises, so does scrutiny from regulators, parents and governors. Institutions must demonstrate that they are actively protecting pupils online and complying with safeguarding requirements. Technology suppliers that can make this easier are positioned to benefit.

Filtering and monitoring capabilities are moving from optional add ons to core requirements. School leaders need systems that can identify harmful content, flag concerning behaviour and provide clear reporting without adding administrative burden. Products that integrate these capabilities into broader learning platforms are more attractive than standalone tools.

