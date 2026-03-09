FTSE 100 Drops as Oil Prices Rise and Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Global Markets

The FTSE 100 moved lower in Monday trading as rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions unsettled global equity markets. London’s benchmark index fell towards the 10,100 level during afternoon trading as investors reduced exposure to cyclical sectors and rotated towards defensive assets.

The decline followed a sharp rise in crude oil prices after intensifying conflict in the Middle East raised concerns about potential disruption to key energy supply routes. Higher oil prices can raise inflation expectations and increase costs for businesses, contributing to a more cautious tone across global markets.

Energy Stocks Provide Partial Support

Energy producers were among the few areas of strength in the FTSE 100 as higher oil prices supported the outlook for major oil companies. The index’s exposure to large international energy firms helped limit deeper losses across the market.

However, gains in oil and gas stocks were not sufficient to offset weakness across several other sectors.

Mining and Financial Stocks Lead Declines

Mining companies were among the biggest fallers as investors reduced exposure to commodity-linked shares amid broader market volatility. Resource stocks often move closely with global economic expectations and investor risk appetite.

Banking stocks also traded lower as investors adopted a more defensive stance. Financial shares tend to track expectations around economic growth and interest rate outlooks, making them sensitive to shifts in global sentiment.

Travel and Consumer Stocks Under Pressure

Travel and leisure companies moved lower during the session as higher fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty raised concerns about global travel demand. Airlines and hospitality-related stocks were among those facing selling pressure.

Consumer-facing businesses also weakened as investors considered the potential impact of higher energy costs on household spending.

Currency and Macro Context

Sterling traded slightly weaker against the US dollar during the session. A softer pound can support multinational FTSE 100 companies because overseas revenues become more valuable when converted back into pounds.

Across Europe, equity markets showed a similar cautious tone as investors monitored developments in energy markets and assessed the potential impact of higher commodity prices on inflation and central bank policy.

Market Outlook

With geopolitical tensions continuing to influence commodity markets, the FTSE 100 is likely to remain sensitive to movements in oil prices and shifts in global investor sentiment. Traders are also watching economic data and central bank commentary for further signals on the outlook for inflation and interest rates.