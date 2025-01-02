Rio Tinto Plc 2025 dividend schedule and key event dates

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has set out below the key dates for the 2025 calendar year:
|Date
|Event
|2024 Final dividend
|19 February 2025
|2024 full year results announcement
|6 March 2025
|Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares
|7 March 2025
|Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs
|7 March 2025
|Record date
|27 March 2025
|Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)
|8 April 2025
|Currency conversion date
|17 April 2025
|Payment date
|2025 Interim dividend
|30 July 2025
|2025 half year results announcement
|14 August 2025
|Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares
|15 August 2025
|Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs
|15 August 2025
|Record date
|4 September 2025
|Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)
|16 September 2025
|Currency conversion date
|25 September 2025
|Payment date
|2025 Annual general meetings
|30 January 2025
|Closing date for receipt of nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the board to be elected as directors at the 2025 annual general meetings
|3 April 2025
|Rio Tinto plc annual general meeting
|1 May 2025
|Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting