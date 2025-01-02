Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rio Tinto Plc 2025 dividend schedule and key event dates

Rio Tinto
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has set out below the key dates for the 2025 calendar year:

DateEvent
2024 Final dividend
19 February 20252024 full year results announcement
6 March 2025Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares
7 March 2025Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs
7 March 2025Record date
27 March 2025Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)
8 April 2025Currency conversion date
17 April 2025Payment date
2025 Interim dividend
30 July 20252025 half year results announcement
14 August 2025Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares
15 August 2025Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs
15 August 2025Record date
4 September 2025Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)
16 September 2025Currency conversion date
25 September 2025Payment date
2025 Annual general meetings
30 January 2025Closing date for receipt of nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the board to be elected as directors at the 2025 annual general meetings
3 April 2025Rio Tinto plc annual general meeting
1 May 2025Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 29.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Rio Tinto

    Rio Tinto appoints Georgie Bezette as Chief People Officer

    Rio Tinto appoints Georgie Bezette as Chief People Officer, succeeding James Martin, to lead cultural transformation and talent development from 2025.
    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 26.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Rio Tinto plc

    Rio Tinto’s investor seminar highlights strategy for growth and decarbonisation

    Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) unveils its 2024 strategies at the Investor Seminar in London, focusing on diversified growth, energy transition, and ESG goals.
    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 31.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.