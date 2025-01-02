Rio Tinto Plc 2025 dividend schedule and key event dates

Date Event

2024 Final dividend

19 February 2025 2024 full year results announcement

6 March 2025 Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares

7 March 2025 Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs

7 March 2025 Record date

27 March 2025 Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)

8 April 2025 Currency conversion date

17 April 2025 Payment date

2025 Interim dividend

30 July 2025 2025 half year results announcement

14 August 2025 Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares

15 August 2025 Ex-dividend date for Rio Tinto plc ADRs

15 August 2025 Record date

4 September 2025 Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in alternative currency (GBP/AUD/NZD)

16 September 2025 Currency conversion date

25 September 2025 Payment date

2025 Annual general meetings

30 January 2025 Closing date for receipt of nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the board to be elected as directors at the 2025 annual general meetings

3 April 2025 Rio Tinto plc annual general meeting