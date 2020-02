Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) 2019 full year results presentation slides are available at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/presentations/2020/annual-results.

The presentation will be given at 8.30am (GMT) today by Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques, and chief financial officer Jakob Stausholm.

The live webcast will be available at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/presentations/2020/annual-results.

