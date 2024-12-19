Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rio Tinto appoints Georgie Bezette as Chief People Officer

Rio Tinto
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Rio Tinto Plc (LON:RIO) has appointed Georgie Bezette as its new Chief People Officer, succeeding James Martin, who will retire at the end of this year.

Georgie, who joined the organisation in 2008, is currently Chief Operating Officer, People, responsible for the transformation of the People function in support of Rio Tinto’s ambitious cultural change journey. She will start in her new role on 1 January 2025 and be based in London.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “As I have come to know Georgie, it is clear she is passionate about talent development, culture change, and creating inclusive environments that foster growth and innovation. This, combined with her operational experience, strong leadership capability and ability to make positive change a reality, will be a huge asset to the Executive Committee and to the business.

“I would like to thank James Martin for his leadership through a period of significant cultural change for our organisation. He has had a huge impact at Rio Tinto, and so I am pleased that he has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity for another year”.

Georgie Bezette said: “I am delighted to be stepping up into the role of Chief People Officer as we embark on a decade of growth. The Company has made great strides to enact meaningful cultural change across the industry over the last couple of years, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the globe to continue that important work, whilst helping the business to deliver on its wider strategy.”

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 26.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Rio Tinto plc

    Rio Tinto’s investor seminar highlights strategy for growth and decarbonisation

    Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) unveils its 2024 strategies at the Investor Seminar in London, focusing on diversified growth, energy transition, and ESG goals.
    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 31.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 23.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Rio Tinto plc 23.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.