Ringcentral, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.9% Upside

Ringcentral, Inc. which can be found using ticker (RNG) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 38 with the average target price sitting at $51.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $36.75 and the 200 day moving average is $41.53. The market cap for the company is $2,635m. Find out more information at: https://www.ringcentral.com

The potential market cap would be $4,871m based on the market consensus.

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company’s products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company’s RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.