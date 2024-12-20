Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ricardo plc 70.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Ricardo plc with ticker (LON:RCDO) now has a potential upside of 70.7% according to Berenberg Bank.

RCDO.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 730 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ricardo plc share price of 428 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 70.7%. Trading has ranged between 385 (52 week low) and 536 (52 week high) with an average of 196,539 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £266,294,281.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company. The Company’s segments include Energy & Environment (EE); Rail; Automotive and Industrial Emerging (A&I Emerging); Automotive and Industrial Established (A&I Established), and Performance Products (PP). The EE segment is engaged in the provision of environmental consultancy services to customers across the world. The Rail segment is a consultancy unit that provides technical advice and engineering services, and performs accredited assurance services. The A&I Emerging segment provides engineering, strategic consulting, and design, development, and testing services. The A&I Established segment is focused on power electronic systems and propulsion systems, software, and digital technologies. The PP segment manufactures, assembles, and develops niche components, prototypes, and complex products.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Ricardo plc -6.2% potential downside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

    Broker Ratings

    Ricardo plc 14.4% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

    Ricardo plc

    AFC Energy announce strategic collaboration with Ricardo

    Recardo plc

    Ricardo plc well positioned to see a sustainable recovery (Analyst Interview)

    Broker Ratings

    Ricardo plc 37.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

    Broker Ratings

    Ricardo plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.