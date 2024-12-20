Ricardo plc 70.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ricardo plc with ticker (LON:RCDO) now has a potential upside of 70.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 730 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ricardo plc share price of 428 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 70.7%. Trading has ranged between 385 (52 week low) and 536 (52 week high) with an average of 196,539 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £266,294,281.



Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company. The Company’s segments include Energy & Environment (EE); Rail; Automotive and Industrial Emerging (A&I Emerging); Automotive and Industrial Established (A&I Established), and Performance Products (PP). The EE segment is engaged in the provision of environmental consultancy services to customers across the world. The Rail segment is a consultancy unit that provides technical advice and engineering services, and performs accredited assurance services. The A&I Emerging segment provides engineering, strategic consulting, and design, development, and testing services. The A&I Established segment is focused on power electronic systems and propulsion systems, software, and digital technologies. The PP segment manufactures, assembles, and develops niche components, prototypes, and complex products.







