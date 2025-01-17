RH – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.2% Upside Potential

RH with ticker code (RH) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $556.00 and $261.00 and has a mean target at $451.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $428.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day MA is $379.43 and the 200 day moving average is $303.76. The company has a market cap of 8.05B. The stock price is currently at: $432.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,471,844,654 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 120.57, revenue per share of $166.23 and a 3.8% return on assets.

RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. It offers merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, decor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child, and teen furnishings. It sells Waterworks products online through www.waterworks.com. The Company’s websites also offer room-based navigation, which allows the customer to envision and shop items by room or by-product, expanding on the richness of the online experience. The Company distributes its products through a fully integrated sales platform comprising its retail locations, including RH Galleries and Waterworks Showrooms, Source Books, Trade and Contract, and Outlets. The Company operates retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and have an integrated RH Hospitality experience in 14 of its Design Gallery locations, which includes Restaurants and Wine Bar.