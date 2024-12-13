RH Share Price Target ‘$368.06’, now -7.7% Downside Potential

RH which can be found using ticker (RH) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $550.00 and $229.00 with the average share target price sitting at $368.06. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $398.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $343.58 and the 200 day MA is $290.02. The company has a market capitalization of 7.37B. The current share price for the company is: $381.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,802,775,354 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 181.61, revenue per share of $166.23 and a 3.8% return on assets.

RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. It offers merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, decor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child, and teen furnishings. It sells Waterworks products online through www.waterworks.com. The Company’s websites also offer room-based navigation, which allows the customer to envision and shop items by room or by-product, expanding on the richness of the online experience. The Company distributes its products through a fully integrated sales platform comprising its retail locations, including RH Galleries and Waterworks Showrooms, Source Books, Trade and Contract, and Outlets. The Company operates retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and have an integrated RH Hospitality experience in 14 of its Design Gallery locations, which includes Restaurants and Wine Bar.