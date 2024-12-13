Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.67’, now 12.9% Upside Potential

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. which can be found using ticker (REYN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $35.00 and $28.00 with the average share target price sitting at $31.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.06 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $28.53 and the 200 day moving average is $28.90. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.92B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $28.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,678,339,729 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.09, revenue per share of $17.52 and a 7.42% return on assets.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The Company’s Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.