Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. with ticker code (REYN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $35.00 and $27.00 and has a mean target at $31.22. Now with the previous closing price of $27.09 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.2%. The day 50 moving average is $27.36 and the 200 day moving average is $28.69. The market capitalization for the company is 5.76B. The current share price for the company is: $27.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,638,728,991 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.66, revenue per share of $17.52 and a 7.42% return on assets.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The Company’s Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.

