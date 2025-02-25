Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.78’, now 20.3% Upside Potential

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. which can be found using ticker (REYN) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $35.00 and $25.00 calculating the average target share price we see $29.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $24.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The day 50 moving average is $26.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of 5.32B. The current share price for the company is: $25.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,396,237,922 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.15, revenue per share of $17.59 and a 7.11% return on assets.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The Company’s Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.