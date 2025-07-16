Reshaping Europe’s battery supply

Europe’s drive towards battery self-sufficiency has fixated on lithium and nickel, yet a crucial element remains overlooked. Beneath the headlines lies a mineral whose supply is almost entirely controlled by one nation, creating a hidden choke point for the next wave of electric vehicles. As policymakers scramble to diversify, one company stands out by forging a path beyond the usual geopolitics.

Tirupati Graphite has emerged as a strategic pivot in the continent’s electrification ambitions. While much attention has centred on cell chemistry breakthroughs, the anode ingredient that dictates charge rates, range and cost remains dominated by a single source. Natural flake graphite accounts for over a quarter of a battery’s mass and underpins more than 95% of the anode mix. Europe’s nascent flake-to-spherical processing infrastructure leaves it vulnerable unless it secures reliable, non-Chinese supply partners. This is where Tirupati’s dual-jurisdiction approach in Madagascar and Mozambique becomes compelling.

At its core, the company’s asset base encompasses four operating sites. In Madagascar, the Sahamamy and Vatomina projects already deliver over 30,000 tonnes of flake graphite each year, with modern, low-waste mining techniques that eschew blasting and minimise fuel use. These operations feed a modular processing plant capable of converting natural flake into battery-grade spherical graphite—the precise form required by European cell makers. Over in Mozambique, the resource-rich Montepuez and Balama Central deposits expand the group’s reserves by well over 150 million tonnes, positioning the business to meet roughly eight per cent of global flake demand by the end of the decade.

Rather than betting on untested pilot plants, Tirupati has navigated industry standard qualification processes with leading equipment partners in Germany, ensuring its product aligns seamlessly with anode manufacturers’ stringent specifications. That readiness has attracted initial offtake discussions with major European battery players, keen to lock in ex-China supply while tapping incentives under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act and Green Deal Industrial Plan. By aligning project milestones with policy-driven timelines, Tirupati avoids the mismatch between capacity build-outs and actual demand, a pitfall that has hampered many peers.

Financial prudence underpins this operational strength. The group has maintained positive cash flow since first production, sustaining gross margins north of forty-five per cent and funding growth through a mix of equity and competitively priced debt. Its lean capital expenditure track record, just over twenty-five million pounds invested to date, stands in marked contrast to the capital-heavy synthetic graphite producers. This staged expansion model allows the company to scale in lockstep with confirmed offtake commitments rather than speculative demand forecasts.

Environmental, social and governance credentials further bolster the investment case. Free-dig mining techniques in Madagascar eliminate the need for large-scale blasting, slashing carbon emissions and simplifying land rehabilitation. Hydropower links and water-reuse systems reduce the group’s overall footprint compared to synthetic competitors reliant on grid electricity and intensive chemical processing. A dedicated sustainability committee oversees compliance with international reporting standards and ensures traceability from mine to port, an increasingly important factor for OEMs seeking to satisfy evolving tax credit criteria on both sides of the Atlantic.

