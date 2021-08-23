Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Renold plc strong momentum continues

renold plc

Renold plc (LON:RNO), a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, has issued a trading update covering the four months ended 31 July 2021 ahead of the Company’s Annual General Meeting being held at 10 am today.

The Board is pleased to report that the strong momentum experienced in the fourth quarter of the last financial year has been maintained in the new financial year, resulting in the continued recovery of both revenues and order intake.

Order intake for the period was £79.7m, an increase of 61.3% over the prior year equivalent period or 69.3% at constant exchange rates. Excluding the recently announced £11.0m long term military contract, order intake for the period increased by 39.1% or 46.7% at constant exchange rates. Current order books at £70.5m represent a record high for the Group.

Sales revenue for the period, at £62.5m, represents an increase of 13.6% on the prior year equivalent period or 19.9% at constant exchange rates.

Net debt remained stable during the period and totalled £18.5m as at 31 July 2021, despite an increase in working capital due to the improved activity levels and much lengthened supply chains, compared to £18.4m on 31 March 2021.

Renold plc benefits from significant geographic, customer and sector diversification. Consequently, and despite uncertainty caused by considerable raw material and transport cost inflation and continuing supply chain disruption, the Board now expects adjusted operating profit for both the first half and full year of FY22 to be higher than both market expectations and the equivalent prior year period.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.