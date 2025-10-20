Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Renewed confidence surrounds gold as demand defies expectation

Cora Gold Ltd

Throughout 2025, gold has reached fresh all-time highs, flouting typical corrections and following what is appearing as a robust upward arc. In India, for instance, gold prices peaked at multiple new highs as demand from both industry and consumers remained resilient. At the same time, sentiment is being buoyed by Indian festival buying, notably around Diwali, as households lean toward value buying in the face of broader market uncertainty. Reports suggest prices have risen by approximately 6.3% since the last Diwali period, underlining the strength of the momentum.

On the demand side, the festival-driven purchases in India combine with renewed retail interest in jewellery and investment forms, signalling that gold is being looked at not only as a defensive haven but also as a core component of household stores of value. On the supply side, while we don’t have full global breakdowns here, the fact that price is hitting new highs suggests that marginal supply is challenged or expensive, thereby shifting pricing mechanics in gold’s favour.

Gold’s role as a hedge against currency weakness and inflation remains intact, but what’s changing is how and where it is being bought. Retail and local demand in markets such as India appear to be accelerating, which adds diversification to what has traditionally been a largely institutional story from the West.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports strong exploration results at Madina Foulbé Project in Senegal

Cora Gold has reported positive exploration progress at its Madina Foulbé Project in eastern Senegal, identifying multiple gold anomalies across four key targets.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple