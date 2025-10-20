Renewed confidence surrounds gold as demand defies expectation

Throughout 2025, gold has reached fresh all-time highs, flouting typical corrections and following what is appearing as a robust upward arc. In India, for instance, gold prices peaked at multiple new highs as demand from both industry and consumers remained resilient. At the same time, sentiment is being buoyed by Indian festival buying, notably around Diwali, as households lean toward value buying in the face of broader market uncertainty. Reports suggest prices have risen by approximately 6.3% since the last Diwali period, underlining the strength of the momentum.

On the demand side, the festival-driven purchases in India combine with renewed retail interest in jewellery and investment forms, signalling that gold is being looked at not only as a defensive haven but also as a core component of household stores of value. On the supply side, while we don’t have full global breakdowns here, the fact that price is hitting new highs suggests that marginal supply is challenged or expensive, thereby shifting pricing mechanics in gold’s favour.

Gold’s role as a hedge against currency weakness and inflation remains intact, but what’s changing is how and where it is being bought. Retail and local demand in markets such as India appear to be accelerating, which adds diversification to what has traditionally been a largely institutional story from the West.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.