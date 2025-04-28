Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Renewables Infrastructure Group schedules 2025 Capital Markets event

Renewables Infrastructure Group

Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG), a London-listed renewables investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners as Investment Manager and Renewable Energy Systems as Operations Manager.

Notice of 2025 Capital Markets Seminar

TRIG will be holding a Capital Markets Seminar for institutional investors and sell-side analysts on Wednesday 28 May 2025 at 14:15 UK time (registration from 14:00).

The Capital Markets Seminar will explore key themes relevant to the Company’s strategy to deliver long-term value for shareholders through a combination of resilient income and the opportunity for capital growth, particularly in the context of the current volatile market environment. Presentations from the Managers of Renewables Infrastructure Group, InfraRed and RES, will cover a range of topics including the Managers’ approach to asset rotation, revenue management, and growth levers such as development, construction and operational enhancements.

This will be a hybrid event at InfraRed’s offices (Level 7, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7HH) with the option to watch a livestream. In-person registration will begin at 14:00. Formal proceedings are expected to conclude by 16:15 and will be followed by refreshments.

Institutional investors and sell-side analysts wishing to attend should email [email protected] stating their preference to attend in person or virtually.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Renewables Infrastructure Group

    Renewables Infrastructure Group cash generation has never been healthier

    Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) has released its Annual Results for 2023, highlighting strong performance and capital growth opportunities.
    The Renewables Infrastructure Group

    The Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires UK Battery Storage Developer, Fig Power

    The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has acquired Fig Power, a UK-based developer specializing in battery storage. This acquisition enhances TRIG's technological diversification and adds 400MW of advanced stage battery storage projects to its development pipeline. Fig Power's experienced management team will benefit from TRIG's expertise.
    Trig Ltd

    Renewables Infrastructure Group deliver a strong set of results for H1

    Wind Farm

    Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires Grönhult onshore wind farm

    Wind Farm - Renewable Energy

    Renewables Infrastructure Group appoint Tove Feld as non-executive director

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.