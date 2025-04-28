Renewables Infrastructure Group schedules 2025 Capital Markets event

Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG), a London-listed renewables investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners as Investment Manager and Renewable Energy Systems as Operations Manager.

Notice of 2025 Capital Markets Seminar

TRIG will be holding a Capital Markets Seminar for institutional investors and sell-side analysts on Wednesday 28 May 2025 at 14:15 UK time (registration from 14:00).

The Capital Markets Seminar will explore key themes relevant to the Company’s strategy to deliver long-term value for shareholders through a combination of resilient income and the opportunity for capital growth, particularly in the context of the current volatile market environment. Presentations from the Managers of Renewables Infrastructure Group, InfraRed and RES, will cover a range of topics including the Managers’ approach to asset rotation, revenue management, and growth levers such as development, construction and operational enhancements.

This will be a hybrid event at InfraRed’s offices (Level 7, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7HH) with the option to watch a livestream. In-person registration will begin at 14:00. Formal proceedings are expected to conclude by 16:15 and will be followed by refreshments.

Institutional investors and sell-side analysts wishing to attend should email [email protected] stating their preference to attend in person or virtually.