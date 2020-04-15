Remote Monitored Systems Issues shares to adviser

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS), the AIM quoted monitoring, intelligence and security company, announced today that it has issued equity on the same terms as the placing announced on 9 April 2020 in order to settle £51k of certain fees due or which will become due to an adviser.

The adviser has elected to receive new Ordinary Shares of 0.2 pence each in the Company, in lieu of fees rather than the cash amount otherwise due. As a result of this, 20,400,000 New Ordinary Shares of 0.2 pence per share will be issued to settle £51,000 of fees. Each Adviser Share will be issued with one warrant per share exercisable at 0.5p per share for a period of one year from the date of admission of these new shares to AIM, which is expected to be on or around 20 April 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the Adviser Shares as described above totaling 20,400,000 ordinary shares, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 661,056,790 ordinary shares. No shares were held in treasury at the date of this announcement. The total current voting rights in the Company are therefore 661,056,790.

The above figure of 661,056,790 may be used by shareholders in the Remote Monitored Systems as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn