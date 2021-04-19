Remote Monitored Systems appoints Dr Gareth Cave and Dr Felicity Sartain as non-executive directors

Further to the announcement of 18 February 2021, Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) has announced the appointments of Dr Gareth Cave and Dr Felicity Sartain as non-executive directors of the Company, effective immediately. Dr Felicity Sartain will be an independent non-executive director.

Dr Gareth Cave is a founder and Chairman of Pharm2Farm Ltd, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary. Dr Cave gained his BSc, MSc and PhD in Chemistry from the University of Warwick. He subsequently co-established the Australian Centre for Green Chemistry at Monash University in Australia, whilst also pioneering a new “green” solvent-free chemical reaction process, that later led to the two patents licenced to P2F to manufacture and fictionalise their nanotechnology processes. Dr Cave later went on to work as an academic at the Universities of Leeds, Liverpool and University of Missouri, USA before returning to the UK at Nottingham Trent University in 2005 where he is currently Head of Inorganic Chemistry. His current interdisciplinary university research group, of 11 PhD’s utilise nanotechnology across a plethora of applications from cancer immunology, and treatments of Alzheimer’s through to food security – both plant and livestock.

Dr Felicity Sartain has a multi-disciplinary background established over 10 years including managerial, commercial and research in the Healthcare, Life Science and Nanotechnology sectors. She holds a PhD in Biotechnology from the University of Cambridge and an MSc in Chemistry at the University of York. She has also undertaken Post-Doctoral Research at the University of Cambridge following an industrial placement with GlaxoSmithKline. Felicity is currently Chief Operating Officer of Closed Loop Medicine where she initially worked as a consultant from September 2017.