Relx Chair Sir Anthony Habgood to retire from the Board
Relx Chair Sir Anthony Habgood to retire from the Board

Posted by: Amilia Stone 13th February 2020

Relx PLC (LON:REL) today announced that, after serving for over ten years as Chair, Sir Anthony Habgood has decided to retire from the Board when a successor has been appointed. The process to find his successor is being led by the Senior Independent Director, Dr Wolfhart Hauser, and overseen by the Nominations Committee. A further announcement will be made in due course once a successor has been identified and the date of Sir Anthony’s departure from the role is known. 

Sir Anthony commented:

‘I will be retiring from the Board of RELX, having seen the organisation make great progress over the last decade. The group has a strong Board and management team, clarity concerning its strategic direction and is well-positioned for future growth. As a result, I believe that this is the year both from my own perspective and from that of the company in which to make a change of Chair.’

