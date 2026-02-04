Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Record’s EMSF strategy strengthens role in local currency impact investing

Record-plc

Record’s Emerging Market Sustainable Finance strategy continues to mature as a distinctive model for channeling private capital into impactful development across frontier and emerging markets. Now in its fourth year, the strategy has further embedded its approach to addressing the currency-related risks that often obstruct investment in lower-income economies.

At its core, EMSF targets a long-standing challenge in development finance: the reliance on hard currency lending in markets where currency volatility can destabilise borrowers and hinder progress. The strategy offers a solution by absorbing foreign exchange risk through bespoke hedging structures and local currency investment mechanisms. This allows development finance institutions (DFIs) and multilateral development banks (MDBs) to extend credit in local currencies, reducing financial stress for borrowers and enhancing economic resilience.

During the 12 months to March 2025, EMSF’s activity spanned 35 currencies and contributed to transactions in 146 countries where issuers operate. The platform facilitated $6.7 billion in emerging market currency trades, including $215 million in hedged local currency loans for DFIs. Among the peer-to-peer transactions executed were new deals in Azerbaijani manat, Jamaican dollar, Brazilian reais and Kyrgyzstani som.

2025-EMSF-Impact-Report.pdfDownload

Record plc (LON:REC) develops bespoke, high-quality, sophisticated solutions for institutional investors, a unique offering stemming from Record’s knowledge and expertise gained from its core currency hedging markets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Record-plc

Record’s EMSF strategy strengthens role in local currency impact investing

Record’s EMSF strategy report highlights expanded local currency investing and risk tools that support development in emerging markets.
Record-plc

Private equity strategy targets long-term institutional allocations

Private equity exposure through manager stakes offers institutional portfolios a mix of long-term growth and recurring income.
Record Plc

Record plc Reports Strong Momentum and Record AUM – Panmure Liberum

Record plc reports strong Q4 with AUME at $116bn, notes Panmure Liberum, highlighting robust net flows and performance fees.
Record Plc

Record Reports Strong Q3 Growth Driven by Net Flows and Asset Gains – Edison Investment Research

Record plc reports strong Q3 growth with AUM reaching $115.9bn, driven by $3.3bn net flows, according to Edison Investment Research.
Record plc

Record plc reaches new AUM high in Q3 FY26 as inflows continue

In its Q3 FY26 trading update, Record plc reported assets under management of US$115.9bn, reflecting strong inflows into Passive Hedging and a second consecutive quarter of inflows for FX Alpha.
Record-plc

Infrastructure positioned for stability and long-term value

Record targets essential infrastructure with stable returns and long-term relevance for institutional portfolios.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple