Private equity strategy targets long-term institutional allocations

Record offers institutional investors a private equity strategy focused on acquiring minority stakes in privately owned asset management firms. Rather than investing in companies that manage products or services, this approach targets the firms that manage capital, providing indirect exposure to a broad range of private market opportunities.

The strategy is designed to generate returns from both capital growth and income. Investors gain from the increasing value of the asset managers themselves, as well as from recurring revenues such as management fees and profit-sharing structures. These returns are not tied to public markets, making them potentially attractive in periods of volatility or low yields across traditional assets.

By taking small equity positions across multiple asset managers, the strategy aims to reduce concentration risk. This spread also helps manage liquidity challenges often associated with private equity. The investment approach targets long-term growth but incorporates elements intended to protect against downside risk, particularly in market downturns.

Record plc (LON:REC) develops bespoke, high-quality, sophisticated solutions for institutional investors, a unique offering stemming from Record’s knowledge and expertise gained from its core currency hedging markets.

Latest Company News

Private equity exposure through manager stakes offers institutional portfolios a mix of long-term growth and recurring income.
Record Plc

Record plc Reports Strong Momentum and Record AUM – Panmure Liberum

Record plc reports strong Q4 with AUME at $116bn, notes Panmure Liberum, highlighting robust net flows and performance fees.
Record Plc

Record Reports Strong Q3 Growth Driven by Net Flows and Asset Gains – Edison Investment Research

Record plc reports strong Q3 growth with AUM reaching $115.9bn, driven by $3.3bn net flows, according to Edison Investment Research.
Record plc

Record plc reaches new AUM high in Q3 FY26 as inflows continue

In its Q3 FY26 trading update, Record plc reported assets under management of US$115.9bn, reflecting strong inflows into Passive Hedging and a second consecutive quarter of inflows for FX Alpha.
Record-plc

Infrastructure positioned for stability and long-term value

Record targets essential infrastructure with stable returns and long-term relevance for institutional portfolios.
Record-plc

Central banks step back as markets search for direction

Policy rates moved in December, but the bigger shift came in tone as central banks stepped back from crisis-era playbooks.

