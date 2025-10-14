Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Reconsidering waste streams through the chemistry of Lime

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Quicklime, a substance with roots deep in construction and metallurgy, is now being reconsidered as a precision tool in waste recovery. Its chemistry, familiar yet underused in environmental applications, is proving unexpectedly relevant to the global challenge of converting organic residues into stable, nutrient-rich fertilisers.

At its core, quicklime’s reactivity stems from its transformation when exposed to moisture. The heat and alkalinity released during this process alter microbial activity, accelerating the breakdown of organic matter while neutralising pathogens and odours. In composting environments where organic and industrial residues converge, this reaction provides a unique dual function: sanitisation and nutrient stabilisation. By adjusting pH and binding volatile compounds, lime treatment curbs nitrogen losses that would otherwise escape as ammonia, preserving essential nutrients in a usable form.

Recent advances in co-composting techniques have shown that even minor dosing of quicklime can materially improve nutrient retention from mixed waste streams such as manure, biosolids, and food residues. Markets facing pressure to reduce nutrient loss, particularly in agriculture and municipal waste, are beginning to value stabilisation chemistry as part of integrated systems rather than as a cost input.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises Limeco stake to 30.7%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the second tranche of its option to acquire a further 3.8% shareholding in Limeco Resources Limited for US$620,000, taking its total interest to 30.7%.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering reports interim results as Limeco quicklime output reaches 55 tpd

Firering Strategic Minerals has released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting progress at its Limeco project in Zambia. Kiln 1 is now producing around 55 tonnes per day of quicklime, with refurbishment of Kiln 2 on track for commissioning in Q4 2025.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering boosts Limeco output with kiln upgrade and sales growth

Firering Strategic Minerals has increased production at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia, with Kiln 1 now operating steadily at 45-50 tonnes per day following a successful upgrade. Refurbishment of Kiln 2 is in progress, with commissioning expected soon, and further improvements planned for additional kilns to enhance efficiency.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals regains control of Atex and Alliance projects

Firering has confirmed that Ricca Resources has withdrawn from its earn-in agreement, relinquishing all interests in the Atex and Alliance Lithium-Tantalum Projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Firering now holds 90% of Atex and 51% of Alliance, retains a 10.6% stake in Ricca, and is seeking repayment of funds advanced under the agreement.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple