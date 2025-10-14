Reconsidering waste streams through the chemistry of Lime

Quicklime, a substance with roots deep in construction and metallurgy, is now being reconsidered as a precision tool in waste recovery. Its chemistry, familiar yet underused in environmental applications, is proving unexpectedly relevant to the global challenge of converting organic residues into stable, nutrient-rich fertilisers.

At its core, quicklime’s reactivity stems from its transformation when exposed to moisture. The heat and alkalinity released during this process alter microbial activity, accelerating the breakdown of organic matter while neutralising pathogens and odours. In composting environments where organic and industrial residues converge, this reaction provides a unique dual function: sanitisation and nutrient stabilisation. By adjusting pH and binding volatile compounds, lime treatment curbs nitrogen losses that would otherwise escape as ammonia, preserving essential nutrients in a usable form.

Recent advances in co-composting techniques have shown that even minor dosing of quicklime can materially improve nutrient retention from mixed waste streams such as manure, biosolids, and food residues. Markets facing pressure to reduce nutrient loss, particularly in agriculture and municipal waste, are beginning to value stabilisation chemistry as part of integrated systems rather than as a cost input.

