How lime is embedded in steel and resource supply chains

Quicklime and hydrated lime are essential inputs in the production of steel. Their job is straightforward but non-negotiable — they remove unwanted elements like silica, sulphur, and phosphorus from molten metal. This happens in the furnace, where lime reacts with impurities to form slag. Without this process, steel cannot reach commercial-grade quality. Lime also protects furnace linings, helping operators manage maintenance costs and keep plants running longer between rebuilds.

In blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces, lime enables consistency. As more steelmakers shift to scrap and lower-emission feedstocks, chemical conditions become harder to manage. Lime’s ability to stabilise those conditions becomes more important, not less. It is already used across both traditional and modern steelmaking routes, and it will remain embedded as technologies evolve.

In mining, lime is equally critical. It is used to control pH levels in flotation, allowing operators to separate metals like copper and nickel from surrounding material. This is a core step in extracting sulphide ores, where the wrong chemical balance can lead to poor recovery rates. Lime also helps manage environmental risks, neutralising acid waste and stabilising mine tailings.

Construction and industrial markets add another layer of demand. Quicklime is used in mortar, plaster, and concrete products. It also supports chemical manufacturing, including glass, paper, and wastewater treatment. These are slow-changing industries, where demand tracks infrastructure, regulation, and local supply chains more than global commodity cycles.

