Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How lime is embedded in steel and resource supply chains

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Quicklime and hydrated lime are essential inputs in the production of steel. Their job is straightforward but non-negotiable — they remove unwanted elements like silica, sulphur, and phosphorus from molten metal. This happens in the furnace, where lime reacts with impurities to form slag. Without this process, steel cannot reach commercial-grade quality. Lime also protects furnace linings, helping operators manage maintenance costs and keep plants running longer between rebuilds.

In blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces, lime enables consistency. As more steelmakers shift to scrap and lower-emission feedstocks, chemical conditions become harder to manage. Lime’s ability to stabilise those conditions becomes more important, not less. It is already used across both traditional and modern steelmaking routes, and it will remain embedded as technologies evolve.

In mining, lime is equally critical. It is used to control pH levels in flotation, allowing operators to separate metals like copper and nickel from surrounding material. This is a core step in extracting sulphide ores, where the wrong chemical balance can lead to poor recovery rates. Lime also helps manage environmental risks, neutralising acid waste and stabilising mine tailings.

Construction and industrial markets add another layer of demand. Quicklime is used in mortar, plaster, and concrete products. It also supports chemical manufacturing, including glass, paper, and wastewater treatment. These are slow-changing industries, where demand tracks infrastructure, regulation, and local supply chains more than global commodity cycles.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

How lime is embedded in steel and resource supply chains

Lime is a critical but under-recognised input in steelmaking, mineral extraction, and infrastructure, with enduring industrial relevance.
Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Quicklime demand builds as copper producers face processing bottlenecks

Quicklime is becoming a critical input for copper miners under pressure to boost output and meet stricter environmental standards.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals strengthening position in critical minerals (LON:FGR)

Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas explains how the funding will support increased investment in Limeco and reassert Firering’s control over the ATEX and Alliance projects amid improving market sentiment for lithium.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals updates on Ricca EGM and settlement

Firering Strategic Minerals says Ricca Resources has confirmed its EGM for 12 December 2025. Firering expects to receive US$1 million in full settlement of all outstanding debts and claims around five business days after the meeting.
Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Settlement clears the way for Firering to raise its Limeco stake

Firering unlocks US$1 million in funding to increase its Limeco stake, taking a clearer step towards industrial production in Zambia.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals Secures Settlement Funds to Boost Limeco Option – Shard Capital

Firering secures $1 million cash settlement and Ricca distribution proceeds to fund Limeco option, increasing its stake to 36.2% with further upside potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple