Why gold and silver mining cannot function without lime

Lime, and particularly its processed form quicklime, is a critical input in the extraction of gold and silver. It is used to regulate the pH of cyanide-based leaching solutions, which are standard in most large-scale operations. Without proper pH control, cyanide becomes ineffective and recovery rates drop sharply.

This creates a reliable base of demand for lime producers, especially in mining-heavy regions such as Latin America, where large deposits are spread across jurisdictions and processing plants often run continuously. In these environments, quicklime must be delivered on schedule, in volume, and to tight specifications. Long-term contracts are common, and transport costs often favour regional suppliers with integrated operations. The result is a stable industrial market that operates largely out of view of commodity cycles.

While gold and silver prices fluctuate, mine throughput, and therefore lime use, tends to remain steady. This gives lime suppliers a level of visibility and margin resilience that is rare in resource-linked industries. Add to this the material’s applications in construction, steelmaking, and industrial wastewater treatment, and the broader demand case strengthens further.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.