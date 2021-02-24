Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Reckitt Benckiser Group to acquire Biofreeze

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Biofreeze brand from Performance Health, a company owned by Madison Dearborn Partners.

In the US, Biofreeze is the number one clinically recommended topical pain relief brand, and has delivered robust double-digit sales growth.

The acquisition represents a unique and exciting opportunity to unlock value through RB’s expertise, global operating footprint and infrastructure. Biofreeze is a perfect fit with RB’s Health platform and deepens RB’s presence within the broader pain category.

Francis X. Dirksmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Performance Health, said:

“There isn’t a better fit for Biofreeze than RB. The acquisition is based on growth and building value. As a global fast-moving consumer goods company with a leading portfolio of health, hygiene and nutrition brands, RB will be able to expand the brand’s terrific track record of growth as part of a global consumer products leader. Performance Health will be able to focus on our meaningful work to serve clinical and sports providers and patients through rehabilitation and recovery solutions.”

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals as well as other customary closing conditions and completion is currently expected in Q2 2021.

Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt Benckiser Group, said:

“Biofreeze has a strong strategic and synergistic fit with RB’s brand portfolio. We see compelling opportunities to develop the topical pain relief category globally with Biofreeze and other RB pain management brands including Nurofen, Moov and Tempra. The brand taps into the growing global trend for wellness and self-care and aligns with our strategy to build our US Health footprint into new spaces and places.” 

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.