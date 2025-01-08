RBC Bearings Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$338.20’, now 12.6% Upside Potential

RBC Bearings Incorporated with ticker code (RBC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $360.00 and $319.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $338.20. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $300.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $314.58 and the 200 day moving average is $287.89. The market capitalization for the company is 9.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $297.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,520,436,013 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 43.29, revenue per share of $54.84 and a 4.75% return on assets.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense, and Industrial. The Company’s products include plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, motion control components and engineered components. Its plain bearings are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or heavy mining and construction equipment. Its roller bearings are anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. Its roller bearings include tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers. Its engineered products consist primarily of engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components and machine tool collets.