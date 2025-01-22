RBC Bearings Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.1% Upside Potential

RBC Bearings Incorporated which can be found using ticker (RBC) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $360.00 and $327.00 and has a mean target at $340.60. Now with the previous closing price of $312.09 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 9.1%. The 50 day MA is $317.73 and the 200 day moving average is $289.47. The company has a market cap of 10.17B. Currently the stock stands at: $323.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,095,674,904 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 47.19, revenue per share of $54.84 and a 4.75% return on assets.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense, and Industrial. The Company’s products include plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, motion control components and engineered components. Its plain bearings are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or heavy mining and construction equipment. Its roller bearings are anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. Its roller bearings include tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers. Its engineered products consist primarily of engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components and machine tool collets.