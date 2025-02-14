RBC Bearings Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.8% Upside Potential

RBC Bearings Incorporated which can be found using ticker (RBC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $410.00 and $335.00 with the average target price sitting at $380.83. Now with the previous closing price of $363.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $297.21. The company has a market cap of 11.41B. The current share price for the company is: $362.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,957,200,238 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.76, revenue per share of $54.84 and a 4.75% return on assets.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense, and Industrial. The Company’s products include plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, motion control components and engineered components. Its plain bearings are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or heavy mining and construction equipment. Its roller bearings are anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. Its roller bearings include tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers. Its engineered products consist primarily of engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components and machine tool collets.