Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Raymond James Financial, Inc. with ticker code (RJF) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 95.5 with the average target price sitting at $125.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $91.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $107.30 and the 200 day moving average is $105.51. The market cap for the company is $19,664m. Find out more information at: https://www.raymondjames.com

The potential market cap would be $26,900m based on the market consensus.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers investment services, portfolio management services, insurance and annuity products, and mutual funds; support to third-party product partners, including sales and marketing support, as well as distribution and accounting, and administrative services; margin loans; securities borrowing and lending services; and custodial, trade execution, research, and other support and services. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services; and fixed income and equity brokerage services. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management, and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The Raymond James Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential mortgage, securities-based, and other loans; loan syndication services; and liquidity management products and services. The Other segment engages in the private equity investments, including invests in third-party funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.83% with the ex dividend date set at 31-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.81, revenue per share of 50.99 and a 2.16% return on assets.