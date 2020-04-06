Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 250 » Rathbone Brothers completes acquisition of the Personal Injury and Court of Protection business of Barclays Wealth

Rathbone Brothers completes acquisition of the Personal Injury and Court of Protection business of Barclays Wealth

Further to the announcement made on 28 November 2019 Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rathbone Investment Management Limited, has completed the acquisition of the Personal Injury and Court of Protection business of Barclays Wealth. Clients representing approximately £450m of FUM have successfully transferred to Rathbones. 

Paul Stockton, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers Plc, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome the clients and employees of Barclays Wealth’s Personal Injury and Court of Protection business to Rathbones. This transaction represents another success for Rathbones as we deliver on our growth strategy.”

