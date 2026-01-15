Raspberry Pi expands edge AI portfolio with AI HAT+ 2

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc (LON:RPI), a leader in low-cost, high-performance computing, has announced the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2, an add-on board for Raspberry Pi 5, expanding the Company’s on-device AI capabilities.

Building on the successful launch of the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ in October 2024, which enabled hardware-accelerated edge AI for vision-based applications using Hailo-8 neural network accelerators, the AI HAT+ 2 broadens Raspberry Pi’s AI portfolio to support on-device generative AI workloads. This evolution enables customers to run advanced AI applications directly on the device, reducing reliance on the cloud while improving speed, privacy, and cost efficiency.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator and includes 8GB of dedicated on-board DRAM, enabling access to larger models and efficient acceleration of large language models, vision language models, and other generative AI applications on Raspberry Pi 5. With few, if any, existing solutions at a comparable price point for generative AI at the edge, the AI HAT+ 2 opens new revenue opportunities across security, premises management, process control, and a wide range of applications where on-device processing addresses cost, data privacy, or resilience requirements.

The product also retains high performance for computer vision capability and continues to integrate seamlessly with Raspberry Pi’s camera and software stack, making it as easy as possible for existing customers to deploy in their designs.

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi said: “The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 extends the capabilities we introduced with the AI HAT+ and enables developers to run a wider range of AI workloads, including generative models, directly on Raspberry Pi 5. It reflects our continued focus on providing accessible, efficient on-device compute for both vision-based and emerging AI applications. We saw very strong demand for the initial launch of the AI HAT+, and the investment we have made in launching a higher-performance generation reflects the continuing customer interest in developing true edge AI capabilities, delivering data privacy and security while eliminating the need to subscribe to expensive cloud-based AI services.”