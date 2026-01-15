Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Raspberry Pi expands edge AI portfolio with AI HAT+ 2

Raspberry PI Holdings

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc (LON:RPI), a leader in low-cost, high-performance computing, has announced the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2, an add-on board for Raspberry Pi 5, expanding the Company’s on-device AI capabilities.

Building on the successful launch of the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ in October 2024, which enabled hardware-accelerated edge AI for vision-based applications using Hailo-8 neural network accelerators, the AI HAT+ 2 broadens Raspberry Pi’s AI portfolio to support on-device generative AI workloads. This evolution enables customers to run advanced AI applications directly on the device, reducing reliance on the cloud while improving speed, privacy, and cost efficiency.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator and includes 8GB of dedicated on-board DRAM, enabling access to larger models and efficient acceleration of large language models, vision language models, and other generative AI applications on Raspberry Pi 5. With few, if any, existing solutions at a comparable price point for generative AI at the edge, the AI HAT+ 2 opens new revenue opportunities across security, premises management, process control, and a wide range of applications where on-device processing addresses cost, data privacy, or resilience requirements.

The product also retains high performance for computer vision capability and continues to integrate seamlessly with Raspberry Pi’s camera and software stack, making it as easy as possible for existing customers to deploy in their designs.

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi said: “The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 extends the capabilities we introduced with the AI HAT+ and enables developers to run a wider range of AI workloads, including generative models, directly on Raspberry Pi 5. It reflects our continued focus on providing accessible, efficient on-device compute for both vision-based and emerging AI applications. We saw very strong demand for the initial launch of the AI HAT+, and the investment we have made in launching a higher-performance generation reflects the continuing customer interest in developing true edge AI capabilities, delivering data privacy and security while eliminating the need to subscribe to expensive cloud-based AI services.”

Share on:

Latest Company News

Raspberry PI Holdings

Raspberry Pi expands edge AI portfolio with AI HAT+ 2

The new Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 extends the company’s edge AI capabilities by bringing support for generative AI workloads to Raspberry Pi 5.
Raspberry PI Holdings

Raspberry Pi expects FY2025 EBITDA ahead of forecasts

Raspberry Pi said it expects adjusted FY2025 EBITDA to exceed market expectations at not less than $45m, driven by strong H2 unit economics and resilient demand.
Raspberry PI Holdings plc

Raspberry Pi CFO Richard Boult to step down in 2026

Raspberry Pi has announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Boult will step down in the second half of 2026 after seven years with the company.
Raspberry PI Holdings

Raspberry Pi reports revenue of $135.5m, profit expectations unchanged

Raspberry Pi reported H1 2025 revenue of $135.5m, down 6% year on year, with profit before tax falling 43% to $6.2m. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4m, in line with expectations, and gross margin improved to 25%.
Raspberry PI Holdings plc

Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc reports record year for new-product introductions

Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc, a leader in affordable computing, announces its FY 2024 audited results, highlighting strategic growth and product launches amid market recovery.
Raspberry PI Holdings plc

Raspberry Pi medium-term fundamentals remain extremely positive

Raspberry Pi reports impressive FY 2024 results, highlighting robust product launches, strategic partnerships, and a strong financial outlook for 2025.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple