Randall & Quilter shares purchased by Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Funds

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings (LON:RQIH) have today announced that Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund II, LP have taken a 2.70% stake in the company. On 28 June 2022 purchased 8,162,942 shares in the company resulting situation where the threshold was crossed or reached to fill in a TR-1 for notification of major holdings.

On the same date Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund III, LP also took a a 2.70% stake in the company. On 28 June 2022 purchased 8,162,942 shares in the company again resulting in a situation where the threshold was crossed or reached to fill in a TR-1 for notification of major holdings.

Also on the same date Vida Longevity Fund, LP bought 13,604,903 shares in the company resulting in a 4.50% interest.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON: RQIH), headquartered and operating in Bermuda with extensive operations in the US and Europe, is a leading provider of finality solutions for run-off portfolios and global program capacity for MGAs and their reinsurers.

Randall & Quilter has a proven track record over three decades of acquiring discontinued books of non-life business and non-life (re)insurance companies and captives in run-off.