Randall & Quilter reports another strong quarter of growth

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH), the leading non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, has announced a performance update for its Program Management business for the first nine months of the year, ending 30 September 2021.

Highlights

· Gross Written Premium (‘GWP’) of $714 million (Q3 2020: $395 million), an 81% increase

· Fee Income of $39 million (Q3 2020: $16 million), a 138% increase

· 70 programs (Q3 2020: 39 programs), a 31 program increase

Post period-end developments

· Through 30 November 2021, five new programs were added, bringing the total number of programs to 75, and increasing Contracted Premium to over $2 billion

William Spiegel, Executive Group Chairman, commented: “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of growth in our Program Management business. Our pipeline of opportunities remains robust, and we remain focused on developing strategic partnerships with leading MGAs, highly-rated reinsurers and the ILS markets in both Europe and the US.”

Notes:

1. Fee Income represents Program Fee Revenue and our share of earnings from minority stakes in MGAs.

2. Contracted Premium is the Gross Written Premium that our distribution partners believe their programs will generate over an annual period. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Written Premium.