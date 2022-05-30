Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Randall & Quilter GWP increases 92% to $370 million in Q1

Randall & Quilter

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH), the leading non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, has announced a performance update for its Program Management business for the first three months of the year ending 31 March 2022.

Highlights

·      Gross Written Premium (‘GWP’) of $370 million (Q1 2021: $193 million), a 92% increase

·      Program Fee Income of $18 million (Q1 2021: $8 million), a 125% increase1

·      76 programs (YE 2021: 69 programs), an increase of 7 programs

·      Significant multi-year strategic partnerships established:

o  Five-year agreement signed with First Underwriting targeting £1 billion GWP

o  Post period end, six-year agreement signed with Policy Expert targeting £2 billion GWP

William Spiegel, Randall & Quilter Executive Group Chairman, commented:

“We continue to be excited by the strong growth we are seeing in our Program Management business, and I am pleased to report another excellent quarter. We have established ourselves as a leading player in both the US and Europe and this is reflected in the long-term partnerships we have been able to sign with highly regarded managing general agents (MGAs), including two multi-year agreements targeting combined premium in excess of £3 billion. As we recently updated, Program Management remains on track to deliver $1.75 billion of gross written premium in 2022.”

1.     Program Fee Income is on a written basis and excludes our share of earnings from minority stakes in MGAs.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.