Randall & Quilter appoints Andrew Pinkes as Global CEO of Legacy Insurance business

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH), the leading non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, has announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Pinkes as Global CEO of R&Q’s Legacy Insurance business.

The appointment follows the recent announcement of Gibson Re, a Bermuda-domiciled sidecar with $300 million of capital which will allow R&Q to support $2 billion of legacy insurance reserves. Andy will report into William Spiegel, Executive Chairman, and will have the Legacy Insurance M&A and Operations teams reporting to him. He will join R&Q on 1 October 2021.

Andy has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with extensive experience managing legacy and run-off portfolios. He has served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide P&C Claims and Property & Casualty Runoff for CNA, Global Head of Claims for XL Group, Head of Claims and P&C run-off for the Hartford and also held senior executive legal and claims roles at Travelers. He is a Board director and advisor for a number of insurance, insurance related and technology businesses. Andy has been a Senior Advisor to the insurance practice of McKinsey & Company and a member of the Board of Advisors for the RAND Institute for Civil Justice.

William Spiegel, Executive Chairman of Randall & Quilter, commented: “I’m delighted to announce Andy’s appointment as our new Global CEO of Legacy Insurance. In addition to proven expertise in managing legacy insurance books, Andy also brings strong experience using data and analytics to improve the management of claims, which is an important pillar of our strategy for R&Q. We recently announced the milestone launch of Gibson Re, which will support our ambitions to build further scale in Legacy Insurance while transitioning it into a recurring fee-based business. I look forward to having Andy as our partner at R&Q and working closely with him.”