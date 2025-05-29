Quadrise fuels power shift in maritime emissions compliance

As the maritime sector faces mounting pressure to meet stringent emissions targets, Quadrise’s innovative emulsion fuel technologies, MSAR® and bioMSAR™, emerge as practical solutions. These fuels promise significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions without necessitating expensive infrastructure overhauls, positioning themselves as viable alternatives in the industry’s decarbonisation journey.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) recent introduction of a Net Zero Framework mandates a 20–30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and a 70–80% reduction by 2040. This framework includes a Global Fuel Standard requiring vessels to demonstrate annual GHG fuel intensity on a well-to-wake basis. Such regulations cast uncertainty over the future of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and certain biofuels, like B24, due to issues like methane slip and anticipated penalties for non-compliance.

In this context, Quadrise’s MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technologies offer compelling advantages. These water-based emulsion fuels create a superfine dispersion of oil droplets, enhancing combustion efficiency and reducing emissions. MSAR® delivers up to a 9% reduction in CO₂ emissions, while bioMSAR™ achieves over 20% reduction compared to conventional bunker fuels. Notably, these fuels can be integrated into existing marine engines without the need for costly modifications, facilitating a smoother transition for ship operators.

The modular nature of Quadrise’s technology allows for rapid deployment, with production facilities becoming operational in under 12 months. Furthermore, these emulsion fuels can be supplied using existing bunker logistics infrastructure, streamlining their adoption across the industry.

As the shipping industry navigates the complexities of decarbonisation, Quadrise’s emulsion fuels present a pragmatic pathway to compliance. By offering substantial emissions reductions and cost savings without necessitating significant infrastructure changes, MSAR® and bioMSAR™ stand out as effective solutions in the sector’s pursuit of sustainability.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.