Quadrise appoints marine expert Tony Foster as Non-Executive Director

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the transition technology provider for a cleaner planet, has announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Foster as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st February 2025.

Tony is a seasoned executive with a lifetime of experience in the shipping industry. Over the course of his career, he has established, managed, and led a range of maritime businesses spanning broking, operations, ship management and shipowning.

Tony began his career with the Wallem Group, at that time the world’s largest ship management company, where he ultimately headed their Tokyo office. He has also been a partner in several successful ventures including a boutique shipbroker, a technical ship management firm and a ship-owning company in partnership with a leading UK bank. Tony played a pivotal role in the pre-IPO team of Pacific Basin Shipping, now a prominent Hong Kong-listed dry bulk shipping giant.

In 2003, Tony founded Marine Capital, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the firm has evolved from a proprietary shipowner into a shipping investment manager with a strong focus on decarbonisation. Today, Marine Capital undertakes shipping investments, vessel operations and management across diverse shipping sectors, serving institutional investors. Marine Capital also provides advisory services to major industry players and government entities.

Tony holds a BA (Hons) degree in Jurisprudence from Oxford University and is an active participant in industry forums and working groups driving maritime decarbonisation.

Andy Morrison, Chairman of Quadrise commented: “On behalf of the Board, I’m delighted to welcome Tony to the Quadrise team. With decades of experience in the marine sector, Tony brings an unparalleled depth of expertise to our organisation. His proven track record in building and leading successful maritime businesses, combined with his innovative approach to shipping investment and decarbonisation aligns perfectly with our vision for Quadrise as we plan for the future scale-up of the business.“

Further information on Tony Foster

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Anthony (Tony) Foster, aged 70, and over the five years preceding the date of his appointment are as follows:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships held in the past five years Marine Capital Limited Cartmel Shipping Limited Pontefract Shipping Limited St. Leger Shipping Limited Eclipse Shipping Limited Newmarket Shipping Limited Celebes Wind Limited Lingfield Shipping Limited Eclipse II Shipping (UK) Limited Kempton Shipping Limited Southwell Shipping Limited Salisbury Shipping Limited Wolverhampton Shipping Limited Leicester Shipping Limited Doncaster Shipping Limited Trafalgar Shipping Limited Fenix Marine Limited

Tony Foster does not own any ordinary shares or options over ordinary shares in the Company.

