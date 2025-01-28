Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quadrise appoints marine expert Tony Foster as Non-Executive Director

Quadrise

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the transition technology provider for a cleaner planet, has announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Foster as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st February 2025.

Tony is a seasoned executive with a lifetime of experience in the shipping industry. Over the course of his career, he has established, managed, and led a range of maritime businesses spanning broking, operations, ship management and shipowning.

Tony began his career with the Wallem Group, at that time the world’s largest ship management company, where he ultimately headed their Tokyo office. He has also been a partner in several successful ventures including a boutique shipbroker, a technical ship management firm and a ship-owning company in partnership with a leading UK bank. Tony played a pivotal role in the pre-IPO team of Pacific Basin Shipping, now a prominent Hong Kong-listed dry bulk shipping giant.

In 2003, Tony founded Marine Capital, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the firm has evolved from a proprietary shipowner into a shipping investment manager with a strong focus on decarbonisation. Today, Marine Capital undertakes shipping investments, vessel operations and management across diverse shipping sectors, serving institutional investors. Marine Capital also provides advisory services to major industry players and government entities.

Tony holds a BA (Hons) degree in Jurisprudence from Oxford University and is an active participant in industry forums and working groups driving maritime decarbonisation.

Andy Morrison, Chairman of Quadrise commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I’m delighted to welcome Tony to the Quadrise team. With decades of experience in the marine sector, Tony brings an unparalleled depth of expertise to our organisation. His proven track record in building and leading successful maritime businesses, combined with his innovative approach to shipping investment and decarbonisation aligns perfectly with our vision for Quadrise as we plan for the future scale-up of the business.

Further information on Tony Foster

The directorships and partnerships currently held by Anthony (Tony) Foster, aged 70, and over the five years preceding the date of his appointment are as follows:

Current DirectorshipsPrevious Directorships held in the past five years
Marine Capital LimitedCartmel Shipping Limited
Pontefract Shipping Limited 
St. Leger Shipping Limited 
Eclipse Shipping Limited 
Newmarket Shipping Limited 
Celebes Wind Limited 
Lingfield Shipping Limited 
Eclipse II Shipping (UK) Limited 
Kempton Shipping Limited 
Southwell Shipping Limited 
Salisbury Shipping Limited 
Wolverhampton Shipping Limited 
Leicester Shipping Limited 
Doncaster Shipping Limited 
Trafalgar Shipping Limited 
Fenix Marine Limited 

Tony Foster does not own any ordinary shares or options over ordinary shares in the Company.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise to raise £1 million via Retail Offer

Quadrise Plc announces a retail offer via BookBuild to raise up to £1 million through new shares, enhancing product development and business growth.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise raises £4.50 million through Placing and Subscription

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED) successfully raises £4.50 million in an oversubscribed Placing and Subscription, enhancing its clean energy initiatives.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise and Valkor agree an addendum to the 2023 SLS Agreement

Quadrise Plc announces an agreement addendum with Valkor Technologies to launch its first licensed project in Utah, supporting sustainable oil production.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.
Energy Shares

Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Explore top UK energy shares for 2025, featuring promising growth strategies and investment cases. Discover insights on leading companies like SAE Renewables and Drax Group.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Quadrise Plc joins SEASTARS consortium to drive marine decarbonization, targeting at least 30% emissions reduction with innovative energy solutions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.