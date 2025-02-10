Follow us on:

Property Franchise Group PLC 43.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Property Franchise Group PLC with ticker (LON:TPFG) now has a potential upside of 43.8% according to Canaccord Genuity.

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 589 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Property Franchise Group PLC share price of 410 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 43.8%. Trading has ranged between 310 (52 week low) and 490 (52 week high) with an average of 80,340 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £260,108,160.

The Property Franchise Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based multi-brand lettings and estate agency franchising company. The Company is engaged in the residential property franchise business. Its segments include Property Franchising, Financial Services, and Licensing. Its brands include Belvoir, CJ Hole, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, EweMove, Fine & Country, Hunters, Lovelle, Martin & Co, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mullucks, Newton Fallowell, Nicholas Humphreys, Northwood, Parkers, and The Guild of Property Professionals and Whitegates. Belvoir is an estate agent and lettings agent. CJ Hole specializes in residential sales and lettings, as well as property investment. Ellis & Co is engaged in residential sales and lettings. EweMove is a hybrid estate and lettings agency. Martin & Co is a high street property franchise. Newton Fallowell is an estate agent across the Midlands. The Company combined network consists of approximately 1,946 outlets.



