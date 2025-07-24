Follow us on:

Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR) Stock Analysis: A Closer Look at the 4.69% Potential Upside and Analyst Consensus

Broker Ratings

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a prominent player in the Technology sector, operates within the Software – Application industry, providing a robust cloud-based construction management platform. With a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, Procore has carved out a niche for itself by facilitating seamless collaboration among construction industry stakeholders, ranging from owners and contractors to architects and engineers.

The company’s platform stands out by offering comprehensive solutions that cover preconstruction, project execution, resource management, and financial management. These features empower users to manage construction projects efficiently, from planning and budgeting to execution and financial tracking, accessible via web browsers and mobile applications.

As of the latest trading session, Procore’s stock is priced at $74.75, reflecting a modest increase of 0.69 USD or 0.01%. The stock has experienced notable fluctuations, with a 52-week range spanning from $51.74 to $88.33, indicating both volatility and potential growth opportunities.

From a valuation perspective, Procore’s forward P/E ratio stands at 48.02, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the company’s future earnings growth. However, traditional valuation metrics like trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Book remain unavailable, which could be attributed to the company’s current unprofitability, as highlighted by a negative EPS of -0.86 and a return on equity of -10.78%.

Despite these challenges, Procore demonstrates strong revenue growth of 15.30%, underscoring its ability to expand its market presence and generate sales. Moreover, the company’s healthy free cash flow of approximately $168.6 million signifies robust operational efficiency and financial flexibility, enabling it to reinvest in growth initiatives.

Procore does not currently offer dividends, as indicated by the absence of a dividend yield and a payout ratio of 0.00%. This aligns with the company’s focus on reinvesting earnings to fuel growth and innovation within its platform.

Analyst ratings offer additional insights into Procore’s investment potential. Out of the analysts covering the stock, 16 have issued buy ratings, while 7 have opted for hold, and none have recommended selling. The average target price is $78.26, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69% from the current stock price. The target price range of $60.00 to $95.00 reflects diverse opinions on the stock’s future trajectory.

On the technical front, Procore’s 50-day moving average is $69.34, and its 200-day moving average is $70.78, indicating a bullish trend as the current price remains above these averages. Additionally, the relative strength index (RSI) of 29.51 suggests the stock is approaching oversold territory, which could present a buying opportunity for investors expecting a rebound.

Overall, Procore Technologies presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure to the growing intersection of technology and construction. While profitability remains a hurdle, the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its platform and expanding its footprint bodes well for long-term growth. Investors should consider Procore’s potential upside, robust analyst support, and technical indicators when evaluating their portfolios.

