Private credit takes the lead as real assets set the next investment cycle

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

A fundamental change is reshaping how capital moves through the UK’s real economy. Traditional banks, once the dominant source of real estate finance, are retreating behind tighter lending criteria, leaving space that private credit has been quick to claim. This growing network of non-bank lenders now defines one of the most dynamic segments of modern finance.

Debt funds, private equity firms, insurers, family offices and specialist lenders have built an ecosystem that serves businesses and developers no longer suited to conventional banking. Their appeal lies in speed, flexibility and a willingness to take on complexity. Financing can now be structured around the realities of a project rather than the limits of a risk model, allowing capital to flow into opportunities that might otherwise stall.

In new research, a majority expect annualised returns between 5% and 7% across infrastructure, real estate and natural resources over the next decade, reflecting confidence in inflation-linked income streams and tangible value. Real estate funds, in particular, remain favoured for their balance of stability and optionality, while infrastructure continues to attract capital seeking defensive yield.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Latest Company News

Why Real Estate Credit Investments’ Resilience Could Be an Investor’s Hidden Advantage (Video)

RECI offers something rare: liquid access to a booming but illiquid market. Harman & Co’s Mark Thomas explains how this unique real estate credit investor continues to provide strong returns through macro turbulence—with a model that hasn’t flinched in six years.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments extends share buybacks up to £10 million

Real Estate Credit Investments has extended its share buyback programme to 31 March 2026 with a limit of up to £10 million. Since the launch of its first programme in 2023, the Company has repurchased over 7.6 million shares for £9.4 million.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 26 September 2025.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during the month to support the lease-up of a Canary Wharf office building, while net effective leverage stood at 34.7%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two senior loans repaid in full, realising gross proceeds of £34.5m at unlevered IRRs of 8.1% and 9.3%

