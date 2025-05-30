Follow us on:

Private credit rises as traditional real estate adjusts to new norms

Real Estate Credit Investments

Investor appetite is shifting in 2025, as cracks form in the traditional commercial real estate landscape and new opportunities take shape in the less-visible corners of the credit market. With structural changes reshaping tenant demand and borrowing costs, private credit is gaining ground as a compelling destination for capital seeking yield and resilience.

The commercial real estate market continues to grapple with an evolving environment. Office vacancies remain elevated, retail leasing shows signs of stratification, and even industrial space, once the darling of the asset class, has seen absorption rates decelerate. While multifamily properties show some regional resilience, overall transaction volumes have slowed sharply. Yet amid this shift, the underlying trend is not one of collapse, but of recalibration. Investors are no longer chasing broad-based growth in traditional real estate sectors. Instead, they’re becoming more selective, leaning into high-demand niches and repositioning around emerging capital structures.

In this context, private credit is drawing renewed interest. As banks pull back lending in response to tighter regulatory standards and balance sheet constraints, non-bank lenders are stepping in to fill the void. These private credit vehicles, often structured with bespoke terms and secured against hard assets, offer attractive risk-adjusted returns while insulating investors from the volatility of public markets. For institutional and high-net-worth capital, private credit represents not just an alternative, but a potential cornerstone of portfolio strategy in the current cycle.

The appeal lies in its flexibility and control. While traditional commercial real estate equity investments can be highly sensitive to market cycles, private credit provides a layer of downside protection through seniority in the capital stack and more stable cash flows. Additionally, with sponsors facing refinancing pressures and reduced access to traditional debt, the opportunity set for private lenders has widened significantly. Yields have risen in tandem, reflecting both increased borrower demand and risk premiums tied to uncertain valuations.

Notably, private credit strategies are being deployed across a diverse spectrum of property types and borrower profiles. From transitional assets needing bridge financing to ground-up developments requiring creative capital solutions, investors are seeing a range of entry points that were previously dominated by traditional bank financing. This shift is not cyclical, it reflects a structural evolution in how real estate is financed.

Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted rent growth and capitalisation rate pressures continue to test the limits of traditional return models. As a result, allocators are increasingly analysing cash flow durability and collateral recovery as core components of their investment thesis. In this landscape, private credit serves as both a tactical and strategic play, benefiting from dislocation while aligning with longer-term themes of capital efficiency and risk-adjusted performance.

Looking ahead, investors should anticipate continued divergence between core and non-core markets, with greater emphasis on credit quality, borrower track records, and sector-specific fundamentals. The commercial real estate market is not disappearing, but it is being redefined. And in that redefinition, those with adaptable capital and a strong underwriting lens are poised to outperform.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Hardman & Co

