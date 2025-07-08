Follow us on:

Primary Health Properties Plc Capital Markets Day & Webcast

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP), a leading investor in modern primary care facilities in the UK and Ireland, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Thursday 24 July 2025.

A Capital Markets Update for investors and analysts will be held at the offices of Deutsche Numis, 45 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7BF on the day of the results at 2.30pm (BST) and will also be accessible via live video webcast.

The event will provide valuable insight into the future of healthcare real estate, highlighting  the radical shift from hospital to community and how PHP is strategically well placed to benefit from this positive outlook. PHP management will also present an operational and financial update including the recommended combination with Assura.

A keynote speech will be delivered by former Health Secretary and Chancellor, Sir Jeremy Hunt, a long-term advocate for increased investment in primary care, followed by an opportunity for a live Q&A.

Recordings of the Capital Markets Update will subsequently be made available on Primary Health Properties’ website.

