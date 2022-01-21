Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Premier Miton income investment fund DIVI dividend prospects remain as expected

The Diverse Income Trust

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) fund managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, provide their latest Investment Insights at 31 December 2021. 

In the early part of December, investors were unsettled by the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. As the month progressed however, several reports implied that the numbers of those requiring hospitalisation wouldn’t increase as rapidly as the case load. Alongside, one of the advantages of the rapid rise in Coronavirus cases, is that hopefully it will reach its peak quickly, as may have already occurred in South Africa. Hence, as the month progressed, investors began to look through the current Coronavirus spike, towards a New Year when the lockdown constraints might be scaled back relatively quickly.  The UK equity markets generally finished the month on a relatively strong note.

With markets performing strongly over recent quarters, many companies had concluded plans to raise additional capital ahead of the 2021 year end.  Therefore, during November and December there were an unusually large number of small company fund-raisings, which led to some market indigestion. As the balance between buyers and sellers of the AIM listed investment universe edged towards profit takers, the outcome was that the FTSE AIM All-Share Index rose only a marginal amount. The outcome would have been even more disappointing other than the fact that the Clinigen takeover provided a meaningful uplift in December as well.

As the Trust has a significant cohort of AIM listed companies, these holdings held back the portfolio appreciation during the month. In addition, the FTSE 100 Index Put Option that had been the largest contributor to return during November as the first stages of the new Coronavirus variant became known, turned out to be the greatest detractor during December, as the FTSE 100 Index appreciated. We do take reassurance in the fact that most of the companies held in the portfolio reported good progress, therefore the dividend prospects remain as expected. Overall, these mixed trends resulted in the NAV of the Trust rising 3.14% during December.

You might also enjoy reading  Premier Miton Trust seeking to generate a good and growing income for clients over the longer term (LON:PMI)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.