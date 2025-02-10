Follow us on:

Premier Foods Plc 25.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Premier Foods Plc with ticker (LON:PFD) now has a potential upside of 25.1% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 240 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Premier Foods Plc share price of 192 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 25.1%. Trading has ranged between 133 (52 week low) and 198 (52 week high) with an average of 1,150,735 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,685,463,464.

Premier Foods plc is a United Kingdom-based food producer company. The Company’s segments include Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International. The Grocery segment primarily sells savory ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells primarily sweet ambient food products. The Company operates in approximately 15 sites across the country. It provides a range of retail, wholesale, food service and other customers with its brands. It operates primarily in the ambient food sector across United Kingdom grocery market. It operates in four grocery categories, namely Flavourings & Seasonings; Quick Meals, Snacks & Soups; Ambient Desserts and Cooking Sauces & Accompaniments. In addition, the Company has a portfolio of other branded food products and a non-branded food business, which manufactures products, such as cakes and desserts, on behalf of various United Kingdom food retailers, as well as a business-to-business (B2B) business supplying food products and ingredients.



    Premier Foods plc FY23/24 results exceed expectations with Strong Revenue Growth

    Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) reports strong financial results for FY23/24, exceeding expectations with revenue growth and strategic gains. CEO Alex Whitehouse highlights key achievements and growth areas.
    Premier Foods acquires breakfast brand FUEL10K

