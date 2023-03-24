PPL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

PPL Corporation with ticker code (PPL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 28 calculating the average target price we see $31.18. Now with the previous closing price of $26.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is $28.27 and the 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19,087m. Find out more information at: https://www.pplweb.com

The potential market cap would be $22,663m based on the market consensus.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. It also delivers electricity to customers in 29 counties within eastern and central Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.52% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.47, revenue per share of 10.74 and a 2.5% return on assets.