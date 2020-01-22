PPHE Hotel Group announces Executive Leadership Team promotions

PPHE Hotel Group (LON: PPHE) the international hospitality real estate group which develops, owns and operates hotels and resorts, has announced the promotions of Greg Hegarty to Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer and Inbar Zilberman to Chief Corporate & Legal Officer earlier this month.

Greg remains Chief Operating Officer and within this remit will continue to oversee the Company’s operations. Greg has excelled in his role as COO, leading the company to receive a number of prominent industry awards, including the AA Large Hotel Group of the Year award for 2019-2020. Greg has been instrumental in successfully delivering PPHE’s multi-year £100 million plus hotel investment programme across the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and has impressed the Board and his colleagues with his comprehensive understanding of hospitality operations, strategic insight and ability to effectuate change.

In his new capacity as Deputy CEO, Greg will work alongside President & Chief Executive Officer Boris Ivesha to drive near-term growth and set the corporate vision and long-term strategy for the Group.

Inbar joined PPHE in 2010 and, prior to promotion, was the Company’s General Counsel. In her new role, alongside her existing leadership of the Group’s legal and compliance functions, she will oversee the Group’s corporate initiatives including acquisitions and expansion, corporate governance and corporate social responsibility.

Inbar’s promotion to Chief Corporate & Legal Officer reflects her leadership in driving forward the Group’s strategic agenda, the expertise she brings in negotiating transactions and the pivotal role she has played in developing the Group’s corporate governance, the move to a Premium Listing on the Main Market and subsequent inclusion within the FTSE 250. Further promotions have been made within the Corporate & Legal Teams as the Company invests in its infrastructure to drive forward future growth.

Boris Ivesha, PPHE Hotel Group President & Chief Executive Officer commented: “I am delighted that we have built a strong leadership team from within PPHE that can continue our 30-year track record of growth and delivery. I would like to welcome Greg and Inbar into their new roles and thank them both for their hard work and commitment to the business to date. During their impressive tenures, both Greg and Inbar have contributed immensely to the PPHE success story, particularly during the past 12 months, which has seen the successful completion of our ambitious multi-year investment programme, admission into the FTSE 250 and win of the coveted AA Large Hotel Group of the Year 2019-20 award. I look forward to working alongside both Greg and Inbar in their new roles to continue our successful track record and steer the Group through its next exciting stage of growth.”