Powering progress with purpose

Drax Group stands at the forefront of the UK’s renewable energy sector, not only by generating a significant portion of the nation’s green power but also by making substantial economic contributions that bolster the economy and support thousands of jobs.

In 2021, Drax Group was responsible for producing 12% of the UK’s renewable electricity, underscoring its pivotal role in the country’s transition to sustainable energy sources. This achievement is largely attributed to the operations at Drax Power Station in Selby, North Yorkshire, which has undergone a transformation from coal to biomass, positioning it as the UK’s largest single source of renewable electricity.

Beyond its energy production, Drax’s economic influence is profound. The company directly contributed £510 million to the UK’s GDP in 2021 and supported a total of £1.8 billion when accounting for indirect and induced impacts. This comprehensive contribution reflects Drax’s extensive supply chain and the ripple effect of its operations across various sectors.

Employment figures further highlight Drax’s significance. The company directly employed 2,427 individuals in 2021, with the majority based at the Selby site. When considering the jobs supported through its supply chain and the spending of wages by its employees, Drax was instrumental in sustaining approximately 17,800 jobs across the UK. Notably, Drax employees are highly productive, with productivity levels 237% higher than the national average, and receive wages that are 39% above the national average, contributing to elevated living standards and economic prosperity in the regions where they operate.

Drax’s commitment to sustainability is also evident in its ambitious goal to become carbon negative by 2030. This objective involves innovative approaches to carbon capture and storage, aiming to remove more CO₂ from the atmosphere than it produces, thereby contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Drax Group’s operations extend beyond energy generation; they encompass significant economic contributions and a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability. The company’s efforts not only support the UK’s renewable energy targets but also stimulate economic growth and employment, reinforcing its position as a key player in the nation’s energy and economic landscape.