Post Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$128.70’, now 12.5% Upside Potential

Post Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (POST) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $144.00 and $105.00 calculating the average target share price we see $128.70. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $114.40 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and the 200 day moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of 6.36B. Currently the stock stands at: $112.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,159,279,680 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.84, revenue per share of $133.64 and a 4.08% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.